Letter: Unremarkable local coverage trumps unprecedented raid

In your edition of Aug. 9, the unprecedented raid on the home of former President Trump was relegated to a brief AP story on page A3. Front page treatment was accorded some rather mundane local matters. Remarkable! Not to be outdone, the editorial on page A4 in the opinion portion of the first section focused entirely on the moribund issue of Youngkin’s gas tax proposal. Talk about misplaced priorities for news and comment! No wonder your paper is in the tank!