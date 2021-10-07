LETTER: Unvaccinated are selfish, unpatriotic

Unvaccinated are selfish, unpatriotic

After reading James Pierce’s response to Bobby Anderson’s COVID comments, I believe it’s important to point out that unhealthy personal actions like drinking alcohol, poor eating choices, etc. are not contagious and do not affect the general public and unvaccinated children.

There are also laws against smoking in public places and seat belts are required, to name a couple of laws in place attempting to protect us.

The irresponsible behavior of those who refuse to have any of the free COVID vaccines that are easily available does, however, have an unacceptable impact.

Should all those who refuse to be vaccinated also decline medical attention for themselves? They certainly are currently a burden on medical systems all over the country.

Our hospital ICUs are filled with patients, 90 percent-plus COVID unvaccinated by choice. Meanwhile, elective surgeries and important medical procedures are once again being postponed for months, causing unnecessary anxiety and pain because of the selfish choices of others.

And let’s not forget the continuing economic impact of increasing COVID infections.