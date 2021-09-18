LETTER: Unvaccinated burden the rest of us

Unvaccinated place a burden on the

rest of us

I was fully vaccinated by late February. I view this as a health issue, not a rights issue.

Many of those unvaccinated are increasingly contracting COVID and spending long days of treatment at hospitals. I hope that each person recovers completely.

Because they are unvaccinated, they are needlessly using health care resources. This consumption of medical services will likely be reflected in an increase in my medical health care insurance. This displeases me.

I urge those individuals to get vaccinated, which will likely save their lives, while not penalizing those of us who are vaccinated with increased health care costs.

Bobby Anderson

Stafford