Letter: Uplifting story, questionable influences

I was delighted to read Mali Lucas–Green’s story of some of her ancestors (“Descendant of enslaved couple who crossed the Rappahannock to freedom eager to tell their story,” Dec. 14) since I believe everyone should research and know their family history. However, I was dismayed to read that one of the books she was influenced by was James Loewen’s “Lies My Teacher Told Me.”

Loewen, although a sociologist, is a fellow traveler of the late historian Howard Zinn whose sloppy, but sadly influential, American history text book has been used in both high schools and college for over 30 years. Loewen, like Zinn, draws an unrelentingly grim—and often inaccurate—picture of our country and its history. Nothing was ever done right or worth celebrating in their view.

The problem with their influence goes beyond just laying the groundwork for the widespread acceptance of risible garbage like the “1619 Project” or the push to replace traditional academics with victim studies under the CRT label. I am convinced their relentlessly negative view of our history and traditions has contributed to the widespread mental and emotional crises many of our young people face today. How are they supposed to remain optimistic about their future if the lesson they are taught is “this country sucks, why can’t we be more like country X?” Add climate change hysteria and a rapidly changing country, and its understandable why so many young people feel defeated and pessimistic.

I hope Ms. Lucas–Green is an exception and that her further research and study is balanced with perspective. Congrats to her for what she has done so far.

Paul S. Cariker

Spotsylvania