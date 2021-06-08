LETTER: Urge Congress to fund Alzheimer's research

Urge Congress to fund Alzheimer’s research

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 150,000 in Virginia and their 349,000 caregivers.

Without medical breakthroughs, the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050.

I lost both my mother and my grandmother to Alzheimer’s, so I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America. As an Alzheimer’s advocate, it is my honor to represent them.

In May, I attended the 2021 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum. Held virtually this year, more than 2,300 Alzheimer’s advocates from across the nation met with members of Congress on Capitol Hill.

During the virtual event, I met with a member of Congressman Rob Wittman’s staff to explain why Congress must continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer’s.

Specifically, I urged him to support an increase of $289 million for Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health to help find a way to slow, stop or cure the disease.