LETTER: USDA must help farmers protect the Bay

USDA must help farmers protect the Bay

The Free Lance–Star provided a timely reminder that we need strong leadership in Congress and the White House to meet Bay restoration targets by the 2025 deadline in the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint [“Saving the Bay must be a national effort,” Editorial, June 17].

Just as water from the Blue Ridge eventually flows down the Rappahannock River through Fredericksburg, pollution from Pennsylvania and other states upstream eventually reaches Virginia’s portion of the Bay. Everyone in the Bay watershed must do their part.

The Chesapeake Bay Science, Education and Ecosystem Enhancement Act, introduced by Sen. Mark Warner and Reps. Rob Wittman and Bobby Scott, is an important step. But we must also remember that the vast majority of the work that remains involves reducing pollution from agriculture.

Bay restoration will fail unless we greatly accelerate support for farm conservation efforts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture must do its part.

Farmers are eager to install conservation practices on their land. Whenever more state and federal funding is available, more farmers put projects in place that result in cleaner streams and rivers and a healthier Chesapeake Bay.