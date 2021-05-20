LETTER: Use lessons learned to improve education

Use the lessons

learned in 2020 to

improve education

Spotsylvania County Schools is offering kids a choice to attend in-person or virtually. I think this is a great idea, although we do need to expand internet access to the rural districts.

How can we apply lessons from 2020 to benefit even more kids? These are my top two suggestions:

1. Different schools offer different electives currently based on teacher availability. Why can’t we have a French teacher at one school simultaneously broadcast to kids at home and other schools in the district? We can do the same with other languages and offer all options to everyone.

2. Let’s expand our offering of classes to those families who have selected to home-school their children. If the parent has a hard time teaching math, why can’t we allow that child to enroll in just the math class on a virtual basis?

This would give the home-school parent a teacher who can support the student while respecting the parent’s choice.