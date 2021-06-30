LETTER: Use tax increase to' pay as you go'

Use tax increase

to ‘pay as you go’

The proposed bond referendum [“Spotsylvania eyes $398M bond referendum to fund public safety, school and road upgrades, pool complex,” June 26] contains a list of projects and purchases that may or may not be necessary.

Counties and schools spend bond money for three things:

1. Replace/maintain existing infrastructure (roads, buildings, equipment, etc.);

2. Add new infrastructure because the population in the county is growing; and/or

3. A wish list of items that fall into the “wouldn’t it be nice” category.

An alternative would be to “pay as you go,” which is the cheapest way to do these things. But in order to pay as you go, you need money.

If we approve new bonds, the cost will require at least an 11-cent tax increase. If an 11-cent increase will be required for new bonds, why not use that tax increase to fund “pay as you go”?

The county currently owes $129 million in interest on the bonds it has already issued. Interest money that would be required on future bonds could be used for “pay as you go.”