Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Florida on Jan. 22, the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. She advocated abortion rights, quoting the Declaration of Independence. Using the Declaration of Independence to defend abortion is disappointing. Her interpretation is not my understanding of that important document.

In the vice president’s words, “a promise of freedom and liberty—not for some, but for all,” the word life is missing. Without life, how can there be freedom or liberty? If it is a promise for all, then by what authority do we take life from the unborn? I do not find the word promise anywhere in the Declaration of Independence but the words: truths, self-evident, and endowed. It was not a promise. It was a declaration.

Vice President Harris said “Be clear,” and continued, “These rights were not bestowed upon us. They belong to us as Americans.” To say they are “not bestowed” but “belong to us” contradicts the Declaration of Independence. It denies the source of the gift. It omits another important word in the Declaration of Independence: Creator (not a thing). It is our Creator from whom life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness comes. Our Creator endowed us with these gifts as our forefathers so well expressed, gifts intended for us to use responsibly. It is interesting that bestowed and belong are substituted for endowed. Bestowed and belong are not in the Declaration of Independence.

Our forefathers also chose the important word: unalienable. Sometimes we are confronted by life and death decisions. Some lawmakers take into consideration pregnancies caused by incest, rape or other circumstances where abortion is not completely restricted. Regarding abortion, the focus should not be on our freedom to end life but our responsibility to uphold life. It is important that we recognize the ultimate authority over life and death, our Creator.

Mark Sporleder

Stafford