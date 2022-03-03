Letter: VA benefits are earned

VA benefits earned through service

In response to Mr. Cortez’s op-ed, “Working to make life better for our veterans” [Feb. 24], I’d like to challenge his praise of Daniel Gade’s book, “Wounding Warriors: How Bad Policy is Making Veterans Sicker and Poorer.”

Daniel Gade is Virginia’s new commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services, which makes him the chief veterans’ advocate within the commonwealth.

I consider his book as an armchair quarterback’s view of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that I have experienced for decades. The VA has made tremendous progress since the mid-1990s, especially in the areas of Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration, thanks in large part by dedicated congressional, judicial and executive leadership.

I’m not sure if Gade’s research included Title 38, United States Code, Subsection 1110—Basic Entitlement:

“For disability resulting from personal injury suffered or disease contracted in line of duty, or for aggravation of a preexisting injury suffered or disease contracted in line of duty, in the active military, naval, air, or space service, during a period of war, the United States will pay to any veteran thus disabled and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable from the period of service in which said injury or disease was incurred, or preexisting injury or disease was aggravated, compensation as provided in this subchapter, but no compensation shall be paid if the disability is a result of the veteran’s own willful misconduct or abuse of alcohol or drugs.”

VA is subject to more critical congressional, judicial and executive oversight than any other cabinet-level organization. A service-connected disability rating is hardly awarded freely. The ongoing fight for veterans’ benefits continues today with medical conditions due to burn pits and contaminated water exposures.

VA benefits are truly earned through honorable military service in both wartime and peace.

Steve Robertson

Spotsylvania