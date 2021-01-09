LETTER: Vaccination roll-out is too slow

Virginia’s vaccine roll-out is too slow

Instead of seeing daily COVID reports on TV, the internet, and in the newspaper on the number of new cases and deaths, the media needs to start focusing on the progress (or lack thereof) of delivering vaccinations to the public.

As of this writing, Virginia has only delivered 23 percent of their allotment of the vaccine, which ranks us 38th in the nation on a per-capita basis. And this first phase is for health care workers—the very people tasked to take of COVID patients.

Everyone knew the vaccine was coming, so plans should have been drawn up to deliver the shots to that group 24/7. It is abundantly clear that the plan was either flawed or is not being implemented properly.

It’s time to fix it now, so that more people can get vaccinated as soon as possible. The sooner that happens, the sooner we can get back to a more normal society again.

Jack Cavalier

Stafford