LETTER: Vaccinations could not have gone better

Vaccinations could not have gone better

My husband and I were extremely fortunate to receive the COVID vaccine given at Mary Washington Healthcare, and it could not have gone better.

Immediately upon arrival, we were met by wonderful volunteers who guided us in the right direction to the initial check-in. After waiting only a short while, we were called into the Fick Center, where we were met by more volunteers for screening and in-processing.

Everyone was extremely courteous and helpful. Once inside, it took only about 10 minutes to get the shot and move to a waiting room to make sure there were no aftereffects.

Again, volunteers watched over us and even told jokes to make everyone feel comfortable. Once assured we were OK, they guided us back to our vehicles.

I tried to thank all the volunteers and nurses and wanted to give them all a hug, but knew that was not possible. It was an extremely well-organized event, and we were even given a date for the second shot. Everyone involved in the distribution of the vaccine should be commended. All frontline workers should be applauded every day for all they endure 24/7 for the entire country and world.

Stephanie Wilson

Stafford