LETTER: Vaccine refusers are stupid, not ignorant

Vaccine refusers are stupid, not ignorant

I mostly agree with Donnie Johnston’s column [“Ingenuity could defeat COVID-19, but ignorance won’t let it,” May 13] about the ignorant causing problems by not taking the vaccine, thus contributing to continued spread of the virus.

However, I believe he would have been more accurate if he had used the word stupid instead of ignorant.

An ignorant person is one who is merely lacking in knowledge about a particular matter, whereas the stupid person is (per the dictionary) one who is informed, yet is “given to unintelligent decisions or acts.” –as most of our Republican Congress folk are doing

There is no stigma to being uninformed, but it is damaging to be informed and work against the common good.

Marion Dongieux

Montross