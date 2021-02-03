LETTER: Vaccine rollout in Virginia has been dismal

Vaccine rollout in Virginia has been dismal

Thanks for the outstanding reporting by Cathy Dyson [“Shifting rules for vaccine rollout,” Jan. 30]. I have some concerns about this subject.

I live in Colonial Beach in Westmoreland County. We are in the Three Rivers Health District. Mary Washington Healthcare has been vaccinating people in the Rappahannock Health District. Mary Washington’s mission is to “improve the health of the people in the communities we serve.” Mary Washington and other facilities in the Rappahannock Health District serve my community.

My primary care physician, cardiologist, urologist, gastroenterologist, dermatologist and general surgeon are all located in Fredericksburg or Spotsylvania. Medical facilities in Three Rivers, Riverside Health and Bon Secours, do not serve the community I live in. They are vaccinating only their own patients in their multiple facilities farther down the Northern Neck. Counties in the Northern Neck that have Riverside or Bon Secours facilities have two times the vaccination rates as Westmoreland, but lower infection rates.