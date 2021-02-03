LETTER: Vaccine rollout in Virginia has been dismal

Vaccine rollout in Virginia has been dismal
Thanks for the outstanding reporting by Cathy Dyson [“Shifting rules for vaccine rollout,” Jan. 30]. I have some concerns about this subject.
I live in Colonial Beach in Westmoreland County. We are in the Three Rivers Health District. Mary Washington Healthcare has been vaccinating people in the Rappahannock Health District. Mary Washington’s mission is to “improve the health of the people in the communities we serve.” Mary Washington and other facilities in the Rappahannock Health District serve my community.
My primary care physician, cardiologist, urologist, gastroenterologist, dermatologist and general surgeon are all located in Fredericksburg or Spotsylvania. Medical facilities in Three Rivers, Riverside Health and Bon Secours, do not serve the community I live in. They are vaccinating only their own patients in their multiple facilities farther down the Northern Neck. Counties in the Northern Neck that have Riverside or Bon Secours facilities have two times the vaccination rates as Westmoreland, but lower infection rates.
The rest of us in Westmoreland, King and Queen County and others who are not patients of Riverside or Bon Secours can sign up on the Three Rivers website. I have done that. Is there really a list? Am I on it? How far down it am I? Have patients lower down the list been vaccinated while I have not? There is no way to find out.
Our governor dumped a lot of doses on hospitals in the commonwealth that could get them into arms quickly, solely to improve our state’s image, which was ranked so low nationally.
Three Rivers is taking the same approach. Send all the doses to Riverside and Bon Secours and get them into any arm to make the numbers look good. The governor, Virginia Department of Health and the various health districts in the commonwealth have had months to prepare. Their dismal failure is inexcusable.
Barry Millward
Colonial Beach