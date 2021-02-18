LETTER: Vaccine rollout is a big disappointment

Vaccine rollout is big disappointment

The good folks at Walgreens were only too happy to “sign me up” for a C-19 vaccination queue after I registered to receive a tsunami of advertising and promos. How egalitarian of them.

Then, I was advised that when it was raining in Belgium ... and when the moon is in the Seventh House ... and Jupiter aligns with Mars ... Walgreens will send me the C-19 secret decoder ring to tell me the next step in playing the Virginia Jumanji Vaccination Game. Maybe.

And Walgreens does not seem to be unique in this regard.

One wonders why they asked about my race and ethnicity. When I applied to get in the vaccination queue of another pharmacy chain, at least they did not want a report from Ancestry.com. Who’s on first with that data, and who is also privy to it?

I applied at two sites, not knowing if it was “first come, first served” or what the process was, nor did I get any real acknowledgement of the applications or any indication that a unique ID was applied.

It is at least arguable that the Virginia vaccine rollout is the most important thing that the state government of Virginia has implemented since April 1861. The rollout profoundly affects every single citizen of the state.