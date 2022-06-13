Letter: Vanuch has stellar record on governing Stafford County

Vanuch has stellar record on governing Stafford County

Republicans have a monumental chance at beating Rep. Abigail Spanberger this November, but we need the right candidate in order to win this seat in November.

Stafford and Fredericksburg are losing Rob Wittman due to redistricting and now are faced with a choice. We can’t elect the same ol’ Republicans and expect different results this time around. That’s why I’m supporting Crystal Vanuch for Congress.

I’ve been astonished with Crystal’s work on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. Not only does she have an incredible voting record for standing up to special interests and fighting for her constituents, but she’s actually accomplished very difficult things to move the county forward in very difficult times.

When other counties were defunding the police, Crystal went the opposite direction and increased pay and resources for Stafford County law enforcement. It is no secret the sheriff’s office supports her, and she attends every event possible to show how they are valued in our community.

When our children were exposed to politics in the classroom, Crystal fought to stop controversial topics like critical race theory from being taught in school.

She also secured historical pay raises for our teachers and almost $100 million in transportation funding. I can only imagine what she can do with the federal budget when we send her to Congress.

She’s proven time and time again she can navigate incredibly difficult political waters, save taxpayers millions of dollars, and get true results for our community, and we need her in Congress.

I’m tired of politicians who are all talk and no action. Crystal Vanuch is from Stafford and knows exactly what our community needs and we have a chance to finally send someone to Congress who will fight for results. I encourage my fellow Republicans to vote Vanuch on June 21.

Charles B. Roberts

Stafford