The 1400 block of Franklin Street is unique: small, vintage homes, an apartment building, a multiunit property and a darling, seven-home court. The block’s community is vibrant; residents talk, and kids play in front yards.

The current owner, a Realtor, wants to build a large two-story house on 1405 Franklin St. The lot is 28% of a normal lot size. If one built a house using the current setbacks, it would be 1-foot deep. She brought her request for huge variances to the Board of Zoning Appeals in March.

The BZA heard her request for variances. One board member stated that this property should not have been purchased to build a house. Despite community, lawyers and two board members' concerns about property values and a disabled neighbor’s need for access, the variance was approved 3–2. Citizens were not told of the 30-day appeals process.

Our street is abuzz with questions. Was this a buyer beware situation? Was she confident that the board members would pass a variance? One of the conclusions of law required for the BZA approval is that “the property was acquired in good faith.” If purchased by someone who knows the required setbacks bought it anyway, is that good faith? Why have an ordinance if our city government won’t take a hard line on it, especially when is it obviously unreasonable to put a “monster-sized house” (quote from a NOVA city planner who reviewed the proposal before the meeting) on a lot? Why not build a small house, like the one at 1415 Franklin?

Most citizens support growth in our charming town, but it should be smart and thoughtful growth. Every time a code is weakened, we pay the price as a community. Is this what we envision as our future?

Julie Kay

Fredericksburg