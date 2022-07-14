Letter: VCU committed to affordable education

VCU is committed to affordable education

Your July 8 editorial, “Virginia’s colleges have become antiegalitarian,” highlights challenges faced by students whose families fall in the bottom 20% of household incomes. In addition to economic barriers, some are losing confidence in the value of higher education, despite a four-year degree being one of the surest ways to improve social and economic mobility.

While there is no one-size-fits all solution for increasing access, at Virginia Commonwealth University, we’ve made equalizing opportunity an institutional imperative, transforming our approaches to best meet the needs of our diverse student population.

As your editorial highlights, fewer than 10% of most state public universities have students in the bottom 20% of household incomes.

Among Virginia’s public research universities, VCU enrolls the second largest number of low-income students. Twenty-one percent of our students come from families with incomes below $30,000, and nearly one-third of VCU undergraduates are Pell grant recipients, which is often used as a proxy for low-income. Our commitment to educational egalitarianism is evidenced by the fact that we graduate our low-income, African American, and Latino students at nearly the same rate as their classmates from more privileged backgrounds.

We believe all students should succeed at equally high levels.

Compared to most public research-intensive universities, our student body more closely reflects the demographics of our country: Fifty-four percent of our undergraduate students are from minority populations; nearly 30% of our undergraduates will be the first in their families to graduate from a university.

This is our commitment at VCU—to serve the Commonwealth by providing an accessible and affordable research university education to any student who is motivated enough to pursue and learn.

Tomikia P. LeGrande, Ed.D.

Vice President for Strategy, Enrollment

Management, and Student Success

Virginia Commonwealth University