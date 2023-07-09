Referring to the June 30 article "Bike-related fatalities on the rise in Virginia" by Katie Castellani of the Richmond Times–Dispatch, I would add that VDOT is not helping. Recently in King George, the mostly inadequate shoulders on Routes 3 and 301 were made almost totally useless for bicycling because of the addition of rumble strips.

Rumble strips are an antiquated, failed attempt to keep drivers on the road by cutting gouges in the white lines on the edge of the pavement. Rumble strips are dangerous for bicyclists; they cause flats and can cause loss of control due to extreme handlebar vibration. They seldom stay on the white line and often take up a foot or two of the shoulder, leaving no space for bicyclists to safely ride.

Further, VDOT is cutting corners by not beveling the edges of newly laid pavement to prevent sudden drop-offs of 4 to 6 inches at the edge of the shoulder. Route 3 is a part of the Potomac Heritage Scenic Trail and should be a tourist draw. There are places on Route 3 west of Route 605 to the King George border where there is zero shoulder pavement. The road is not safe for bicyclists.

Virginia and Maryland have shown repeatedly they hate bicyclists and wish to make travel by bicycle too dangerous. The Nice Bridge was just rebuilt at a cost of nearly a half billion dollars. It will stand for 100 years. There are no shoulders on the bridge. Bicyclists are expected to ride in the right lane on a loaded touring bike at 5 mph and share the lane with traffic going 55 mph.

Good job, VDOT, Virginia and Maryland … not.

David Jones

King George