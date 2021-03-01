LETTER: VDOT office staff shouldn't monitor dangerous roads

VDOT makes office staff work 12-hour shifts

VDOT is constantly advocating for safety. During inclement weather, motorists are encouraged to stay home.

In 2009, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved a “blueprint” to address a revenue shortfall. Staff was cut by more than 1,000 positions, and 73 equipment shops were reduced to 50 percent of the original workforce.

VDOT’s transition team was responsible for “restructuring” the organization to address the shortfalls while maintaining the agency’s core function.

As a result of the restructuring, office employees are forced to work “severe weather assignments.” When the weather forecast calls for snow, staff is called to work 12-hour shifts, regardless of age, gender or experience. If we do not answer “the call,” we are threatened with severe retribution.

I have dreaded winter every year since 2009. When I get called, I have to drive my personal vehicle to my work location to put in my 12-hour shift, driving around in an unfamiliar vehicle without all-wheel drive to “monitor” the snow plow contractors’ clearing efforts, and communicate with them using my personal cell phone.