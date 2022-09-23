Letter: Vega has only elementary understanding on how the federal government operates

Vega has only elementary understanding on how the federal government operates

During a recent radio show interview, Yesli Vega, the Freedom Caucus-endorsed Congressional candidate, said that if elected, she wants to grind the current administration to a halt. I am truly outraged. Vega does not understand or is completely indifferent to the horrendous effect a federal government shutdown imposes on most Federal workers and our national security. Clearly, Vega would not be a serious legislator and appears eager to become yet another extremist voice in Congress.

Thousands of career federal employees live in Virginia’s 7th District. I was one of them until I retired after 43 years working for the Department of Defense. None of us who worked for the federal government did it to become rich, but we certainly didn’t do it thinking we might not get paid or paid on time. Now that I’m retired I’m not interested in missing any pension payments either.

In a shutdown, national security is degraded at home and abroad as federal law enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol agents, and intelligence officers are forced to work without pay or adequate support. The personal hardships are great as credit ratings are destroyed, payment penalties incurred and young families struggle to obtain food. The country is at further risk from the disappearance of civilian support personnel and contractors, many fulfilling critical positions. Everything slows as people and funding dry up.

Unlike Ms. Vega, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger clearly understands the detrimental effects of government shutdowns. Her first piece of legislation was well-named to address the damage of shutdowns. Her bill is tailored to help prevent future government shutdowns and protect federal workers. I’m confident that despite Yesli Vega’s elementary understanding on how the federal government operates, the Stop Stupidity Act was not named after her or the former president.

John Heib

Spotsylvania