Letter: Vega will better represent the 7th District

Since January 2021, I have written forty-four letters to Rep. Abigail Spanberger; all were respectful and moderate in tone. Each letter involved one or more discrete “asks” (i.e., questions in which I invited Rep. Spanberger to respond to specific concerns). The subjects of the letters spanned a broad range of issues which have been topical and at the forefront of the nation’s news during the last 2 years.

While Abigail Spanberger professes to be bi-partisan, is this the performance of a true-minded bi-partisan? Spanberger’s campaign ads laud her as one of the most “bipartisan” members of the current Congress, however the Lugar ranking system is based on the number and percentage of substantive bills sponsored by each member of Congress that are also sponsored by members “across the aisle.” Unfortunately, the Lugar Center “bipartisan” ranking says little about how well a member of Congress represents constituents in the political middle or the other party. Rep. Spanberger may not have voted for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but she votes with Speaker Pelosi virtually all the time. Indeed, according to a Politifact “fact check,” Spanberger agrees with Joe Biden 100% of the time. Yesli Vega will bring much needed new representation to the Virginia – 7 Congressional District. Yesli is a straight shooter who I am confident will address her constituent’s concerns in a more thoughtful and caring manner.