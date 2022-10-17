 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vega's ads mispresent Spanberger's record

  • 0

Voters should not be fooled by Yesli Vega's patently false charge that Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger hasn't worked to help Virginians.

Spanberger voted for coronavirus legislation that provided monetary support to individuals, families and businesses during the pandemic. She voted for the infrastructure bill that will bring millions of dollars to Virginia to improve roads and bridges.

She also voted to reduce prescription drug costs for seniors. So, supporting people and businesses that might not make it through the pandemic, easing our traffic congestion, and lowering skyrocketing drug costs for seniors isn't helping Virginians? It's clear that Vega is the one lying.

Jeff Blanchard

Stafford

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert