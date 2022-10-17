Letter: Vega's ads mispresent Spanberger's record

Voters should not be fooled by Yesli Vega's patently false charge that Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger hasn't worked to help Virginians.

Spanberger voted for coronavirus legislation that provided monetary support to individuals, families and businesses during the pandemic. She voted for the infrastructure bill that will bring millions of dollars to Virginia to improve roads and bridges.

She also voted to reduce prescription drug costs for seniors. So, supporting people and businesses that might not make it through the pandemic, easing our traffic congestion, and lowering skyrocketing drug costs for seniors isn't helping Virginians? It's clear that Vega is the one lying.

Jeff Blanchard

Stafford