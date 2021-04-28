LETTER: Victimhood is detrimental to society

Victimhood is detrimental to our society

For years, the political and social narrative has been that individuals confronting a personal crisis are victims of an environment over which they have no control. Rarely do we hear political leaders and social commentators assert that the vast majority of individuals have blame, partly or wholly, for the crises in which they find themselves.

I do not believe that environmental factors outside the control of an individual have no bearing, since each individual is an aggregate of those experiences, which affect how an individual views life and how he conducts himself.

But I assert that those environmental factors do not drive a person to take an action, or inaction, that is detrimental to his well-being.

Each of us has the capacity for free-thinking and making sound, intelligent choices about the actions we undertake.

Do I choose to abuse legally prescribed medications, illegal substances, or alcoholic beverages?

Do I choose to borrow tens of thousands of dollars to fund a college education and/or a lifestyle?

Do I choose to raise responsive, obedient children and participate in their education?