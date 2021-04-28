LETTER: Victimhood is detrimental to society

Victimhood is detrimental to our society
For years, the political and social narrative has been that individuals confronting a personal crisis are victims of an environment over which they have no control. Rarely do we hear political leaders and social commentators assert that the vast majority of individuals have blame, partly or wholly, for the crises in which they find themselves.
I do not believe that environmental factors outside the control of an individual have no bearing, since each individual is an aggregate of those experiences, which affect how an individual views life and how he conducts himself.
But I assert that those environmental factors do not drive a person to take an action, or inaction, that is detrimental to his well-being.
Each of us has the capacity for free-thinking and making sound, intelligent choices about the actions we undertake.
Do I choose to abuse legally prescribed medications, illegal substances, or alcoholic beverages?
Do I choose to borrow tens of thousands of dollars to fund a college education and/or a lifestyle?
Do I choose to raise responsive, obedient children and participate in their education?
Do I choose to commit a crime? Do I choose to comply with a policeman’s directive?
Each of us is responsible for the decision he makes, and that decision is not preordained.
As individuals, families and communities, we must break free of the false narrative that we bear no responsibility for our actions and the consequences of those actions.
This false narrative has high emotional appeal, but does not withstand the light of day. It is dangerous, as it conveniently assigns responsibility for personal action, or inaction, to others and thereby allows a person to clothe himself in victimhood and not accept that he is a driver in his own fate.
The only hope is for individuals, families and communities to get control of themselves, act responsibly, be held accountable for their actions, and then learn and grow from the experience.
Bob Straight
Stafford