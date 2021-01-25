LETTER: Virginia close to public funding of abortions

On Jan. 22, 2021, the Virginia Senate passed SB 1276, removing the language in the Virginia Code forbidding funding abortions under Virginia-run health care exchanges. If the entire Democratic-controlled legislature follows suit, and pro-abortion Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill, Virginia is another step closer to public funding of abortions.

For those of you who recognize that the murder of infant children in the wombs of their mothers is immoral and that the state should not fund such activity by calling it “health care,” you have very little time to contact your state legislators and let them know your feelings.