LETTER: Virginia, don't tax military retirement pay

Virginia, don’t tax military retirement pay

Do you realize that Virginia is one of only nine states that fully tax military retirement pay? Yes, it seems that 82 percent of the states in the union value the service and dedication of those who served in the military so much that they do not collect income tax on some or all of their military retirement.

Unfortunately, Virginia cannot count itself among those states. Perhaps it is time that we change that by joining the majority of the nation and exempt military retirement pay.

Military retirement pay is earned by decades of successful military service to our country. Seldom is a military pension large enough for a retired veteran to completely retire; most need to find employment after their military careers are over.

Military retirement benefits, such as health care, continue to erode as our national health care picture matures.

Retirement pay is actually retainer pay for those who wore the uniform, as those members are still subject to recall under certain conditions and remain subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.