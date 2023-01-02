Letter: Virginia General Assembly should pass the 15-week ban

Your Dec. 28 opinion piece, "Abortion bans bring legal consequences," is another opinion which is filled with the old rhetoric of male moral superiority. Rather than describing prolife men as the enemy, it is a known fact, when men, particularly fathers, who are allowed to step up and support their partner's pregnancy, a woman has more control over her life to make such a life-and-death decision.

When we hear the shouting of those women "my body, my choice," the majority of these women are shouting out the loss of their child and compassion is what they are looking for.

The 15-week ban in Florida contributed to a massive decline in abortions this year as more than 11,000 babies' lives were saved compared to the year before. Eleven thousand individuals who have the potential for becoming president, discovering the cure for cancer and so on. I don't think many know that the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli's mother was advised to abort her child because of a detected birth defect. He was born visually impaired, with congenital glaucoma, and at the age of 12 became completely blind. His music is an inspiration and glorious testimony to the God who created him.

It is time for the rhetoric to stop and start supporting women who find themselves alone, who are told it is your choice. We see on ultrasound the movement, heartbeat and sometimes thumb sucking by the baby in the womb, and the choice to abort stops a beating heart.

I trust the Virginia General Assembly Session will make the right decision and pass the 15-week ban, allowing the father of their child to put their arms around their partner and say, let's work this through together, the opposite of male superiority, which is dignity, humility and compassion.

Eileen Roberts

Parents For Life

Spotsylvania