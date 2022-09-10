Letter: Virginia Organizing celebrates the cancellation of the ABM contract

Virginia Organizing celebrates canceling of the ABM contract

We raise our voices in support of needed changes for the custodial workers in Stafford County Public Schools.

We thank The Free Lance–Star for covering the need for change in articles and editorials on April 30, May 2, and Aug. 30. We had a town hall meeting at my church in Stafford concerning the issues.

The custodial workers are our invisible heroines and heroes who magically produce immaculate schools. The blood, sweat, and tears of their labor is invisible to us, particularly since one custodian might clean an entire school alone. Over the years, it has been easy to exploit them with low wages, lack of staff for the job, lack of supplies, and sometimes abusive treatment.

We celebrate the cancellation of the contract between ABM. Any new contract needs thoughtful review, including listening to the lived experiences of the workers. At Virginia Organizing, we think the best solutions to resolve issues is to hire workers directly through the county, so that compensation packages are visible, and exploitation and retaliation can no longer thrive. Better working conditions will only exist if the Board of Education has ongoing oversight.

At Virginia Organizing, we hope that the public will raise their voices in support of custodial workers. Attend school board meetings, board of supervisor meetings, call and email board members and the school superintendent, asking each to “employ custodial workers to have healthier schools.” The health and welfare of our custodial workers is part of the health and welfare of the entire community.

Virginia Organizing believes that every person is entitled to a living wage and benefits package that is sufficient to provide the basic necessities of life. Together, let’s make that happen for the custodial workers in the Stafford County Public Schools.

Patricia Smith

Locust Grove