LETTER: Virginia redistricting process is not a failure

Virginia redistricting process is not a failure
I was disappointed to see The Free Lance–Star editorial on Dec. 18 calling Virginia’s new Redistricting Commission “a complete and total failure.”
This summation contradicts over a half-dozen opinion pieces published in the FLS over the last two years. This same editorial board called the bipartisan commission’s structure “wise,” while saying that the new process, including using the Virginia Supreme Court as a backstop, would still be “a whole lot better and fairer than it was before.”
Additionally, some commission members said they do not consider the recent gridlock to indicate failure, and I agree. True failure would have been approaching redistricting in Virginia the same way we have done in past decades.
The recent process was undoubtedly messy, but it still worked. The redistricting pen is out of the hands of self-interested legislators. Citizens have provided thousands of comments throughout the entire process. Virginia voters have had a front-row seat the entire time.
This has been the most transparent redistricting process in Virginia’s history. In the end, it looks like the Virginia Supreme Court will adopt maps that are much fairer than what we would have gotten from legislators.
The Supreme Court has been listening to comments from citizens around the commonwealth and Fredericksburg. By all indications, the city of Fredericksburg will be undivided in the new House of Delegates and state Senate Districts. This is a big win for Fredericksburg voters.
As another editorial from this paper said, “a fair redistricting process requires partisans to step back and let outsiders come up with maps that work for the voters, not the politicians.” That is, ultimately, what has happened.
Nancy Collins
Fredericksburg