LETTER: Virginia redistricting process is not a failure

Virginia redistricting process is not a failure

I was disappointed to see The Free Lance–Star editorial on Dec. 18 calling Virginia’s new Redistricting Commission “a complete and total failure.”

This summation contradicts over a half-dozen opinion pieces published in the FLS over the last two years. This same editorial board called the bipartisan commission’s structure “wise,” while saying that the new process, including using the Virginia Supreme Court as a backstop, would still be “a whole lot better and fairer than it was before.”

Additionally, some commission members said they do not consider the recent gridlock to indicate failure, and I agree. True failure would have been approaching redistricting in Virginia the same way we have done in past decades.

The recent process was undoubtedly messy, but it still worked. The redistricting pen is out of the hands of self-interested legislators. Citizens have provided thousands of comments throughout the entire process. Virginia voters have had a front-row seat the entire time.