LETTER: Virginia should elect America's first Black, female governor

We should elect first Black female governor

It’s time for Virginians to elect the first Black woman governor in America, not just because she’s an African American, but because she is the best person for the job.

First and foremost, Jennifer Carroll Foy is a true leader, one with integrity and uncompromising values. As a 20-year retired Navy veteran and a 34-year public servant, I know great leadership and would follow Jennifer’s lead into harm’s way without hesitation.

The former Virginia delegate has dedicated her life to serving others. As one of the first African American women to graduate from Virginia Military Institute, a foster mom, a magistrate judge and public defender, Jennifer embodies the ideals of community, honor and commitment in every facet of her life.

During her time representing House District 2, Jennifer was a leader in the commonwealth on critical priorities, including reproductive freedom, strong paid family and medical leave, and the struggle to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. She also successfully passed legislation banning pregnancy discrimination and chokeholds in policing, and proudly supported the successful fight to expand Medicaid to 400,000 Virginians.