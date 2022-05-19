Letter: Virginia should not be covered with litter

Virginia should

not be covered

with litter

My husband and I retired to Virginia four years ago. We live at Lake of the Woods.

We love Virginia, with its climate, topography, affordability, and history. In fact, Virginia is arguably the most historic state in America. As such, Virginia can serve as ambassador of history to the whole world.

For instance, the corner of Brock Road and Orange Plank Road in Spotsylvania County is the site of a very bloody Civil War battle.

The areas near our historical sites should be pristine, not covered in litter. What does it say to tourists when our own residents aren’t respectful of our history?

In recent years, we have been fortunate to travel through every state in the union except for Maine and Florida. During those trips, we noticed that some states did a markedly better job of controlling unsightly litter on the sides of the roads.

Maryland and Mississippi are among the best. Sadly, Virginia is among the worst.

We find states that rank highest in litter control have four strategies in common:

1. Very high fines for littering

2. Enforcement of laws pertaining to covering debris in the backs of trucks

3. Maximum use of inmates for cleanup crews

4. Mobilization of volunteer cleanup crews

If we could clean up our litter, Virginia would be just about perfect. Why does Virginia have this problem, and what can be done about it?

Lisa S. Ward

Locust Grove