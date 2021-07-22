LETTER: Virginia wasn't No.1 under McAuliffe

State wasn’t No. 1 under McAuliffe

There needs to be a response to the editorial, “How do you fix ‘best state for business’?” [July 18].

While the FLS is correct that Virginia is already rated by CNBC as the best state in the nation for business, what the editorial fails to note is that Virginia is always ranked as one of the top three states for business in the country and has a solid record of actually being No. 1 numerous times since the rankings began in 2006. .

But oops, there was a four-year period that we did not rank in the top three. Those were the years (2014–17) during Terry McAuliffe’s reign as governor of Virginia.

Indeed, he inherited a No. 1 ranking from Bob McDonnell and proceeded to drop our state to No. 11 in 2014; No. 7 in 2015; No. 13 in 2016; and finally an uptick to No. 5 in 2017.

As soon as McAuliffe left office, our ranking jumped back up to No. 1 in 2018. So maybe Glenn Youngkin’s campaign slogan should be that he will maintain Virginia’s top ranking—a feat McAuliffe was not able to come close to achieving.