LETTER: Virginians are looking for substantive change

Alarmed by a University of Mary Washington poll of likely voters that showed he trailed Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor, by 5 percentage points, Terry McAuliffe called for help from high-profile Democrats.
Former President Obama, along with Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Ralph Northam, responded to the call with a Richmond rally on Oct. 23. Compared to President Trump’s many consistent rallies of tens of thousands of supporters, the McAuliffe rally of about 2,000 was a disappointing embarrassment.
Why? Are Virginians looking for a substantive change?
They don’t like what they see being taught in our public schools. Parents are showing up at school board meetings and vociferously protesting offensive school curriculum [critical race theory and pornographic sex education] and transgender bathroom policies. But McAuliffe says, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
They don’t like vaccine mandates. Breakthrough cases question the efficacy of current costly vaccines when “penny” therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are available, and natural immunity is much more effective than vaccines. McAuliffe says he wants mandates to “make life difficult” for unvaccinated people. “I am calling on every Virginia employer to require all eligible employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
They don’t like politicians they can’t trust. “We actually won the last presidential election, folks.” (What McAuliffe said about the 2020 election which President George W. Bush won against Al Gore.) “Just because you win doesn’t mean you have won.” (What Stacey Abrams said and McAuliffe supports about Georgia 2018 gubernatorial election.)
Yet McAuliffe hypocritically says that Youngkin buys into Trump's “Big Lie” about the 2020 stolen election of Joe Biden.
President Biden will stump for McAuliffe the day of the election, Nov. 2. However, with Biden’s poll numbers in the tank Biden may be looking more for support from McAuliffe rather than McAuliffe looking to Biden for help.
Virginian’s aren’t looking for high-profile endorsements. They are looking for common-sense, restorative change. Vote for Youngkin for governor.
Roman J. Marciniak Jr.
Spotsylvania