LETTER: Virginians are looking for substantive change

Alarmed by a University of Mary Washington poll of likely voters that showed he trailed Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor, by 5 percentage points, Terry McAuliffe called for help from high-profile Democrats.

Former President Obama, along with Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Ralph Northam, responded to the call with a Richmond rally on Oct. 23. Compared to President Trump’s many consistent rallies of tens of thousands of supporters, the McAuliffe rally of about 2,000 was a disappointing embarrassment.

Why? Are Virginians looking for a substantive change?

They don’t like what they see being taught in our public schools. Parents are showing up at school board meetings and vociferously protesting offensive school curriculum [critical race theory and pornographic sex education] and transgender bathroom policies. But McAuliffe says, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”