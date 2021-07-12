LETTER: Virginia's 'red flag' law is unconstitutional

Virginia’s current ‘red flag’ law is

unconstitutional

In 1970, the U.S. Supreme court ruled in Goldberg v. Kelly (397 U.S. 254) that welfare benefits are a matter of statutory entitlement for persons qualified to receive them, and procedural due process is applicable to their termination.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution states: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

This right dates back to 1215 in Clause 39 of The Magna Carta: “No free man is to be arrested, or imprisoned, or disseized, or outlawed, or exiled, or in any other way ruined, nor will we go against him or send against him, except by the lawful judgment of his peers or by the law of the land.”

Simply stated, the current “red flag law” in Virginia is not only unconstitutional, it flies in the face of law that is 800 years old.

Those on welfare enjoy the protection of the Constitution. Gun owners in Virginia do not.

Michael Thompson

Stafford