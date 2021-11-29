Letter: Virtual learning could benefit many

Virtual learning could benefit many

I recently received my Fredericksburg City vehicle tax bill of $158 per month ($1,896 annually) for a 2021 Tesla Model 3 (low-end) environmentally friendly electric vehicle.

The amount for local taxes, on top of the high initial price and state sales taxes ($1,760) federal taxes and license fees, makes buying a new vehicle, even to be emissions-conscious, cost-prohibitive for most. And a significant part of the costs are the taxes.

More than 54 percent of state and local property taxes are for education-related expenses: salaries, buildings, etc.

Though most decried virtual learning after the lockdown last year as ineffective and lowering test scores—questionable conclusions—e-learning does have these documented educational and economical advantages (for references see heritage.com, Department of Education, etc):

Access to high-quality teachers.

Mass customization and optimization.

Increased flexibility for students/teachers.

Improved productivity and efficiency.

Lower taxes from fewer ‘brick-and-mortar’ buildings that cost in the multi-millions, less number of teachers.

Lower emissions from transportation and heating-cooling school buildings.