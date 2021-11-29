 Skip to main content
Letter: Virtual learning could benefit many
I recently received my Fredericksburg City vehicle tax bill of $158 per month ($1,896 annually) for a 2021 Tesla Model 3 (low-end) environmentally friendly electric vehicle.

The amount for local taxes, on top of the high initial price and state sales taxes ($1,760) federal taxes and license fees, makes buying a new vehicle, even to be emissions-conscious, cost-prohibitive for most. And a significant part of the costs are the taxes.

More than 54 percent of state and local property taxes are for education-related expenses: salaries, buildings, etc.

Though most decried virtual learning after the lockdown last year as ineffective and lowering test scores—questionable conclusions—e-learning does have these documented educational and economical advantages (for references see heritage.com, Department of Education, etc):

  • Access to high-quality teachers.
  • Mass customization and optimization.
  • Increased flexibility for students/teachers.
  • Improved productivity and efficiency.
  • Lower taxes from fewer ‘brick-and-mortar’ buildings that cost in the multi-millions, less number of teachers.
  • Lower emissions from transportation and heating-cooling school buildings.

Articles have appeared that child care is critical for the economy; stay-at home-parents to oversee their children’s e-learning might be more critical to our future than an economy’s short-term growth that depends on two parents working.

E-learning might not be for all students, but it can benefit most students, parents (who will have direct involvement in their children’s education), teachers and taxpayers.

Andrew Johnston

Fredericksburg

