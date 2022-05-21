Letter: Volunteering is a gift from my heart

Volunteering is a gift from my heart

The Mary Washington Healthcare Volunteer Appreciation Week luncheon was the first time a lot of people got together and met after two-and-a-half years of the pandemic. The event was held near the Mary Washington campus.

The luncheon was a very nice and well-organized little event for all the volunteers at Mary Washington Hospital and was held on April 20. There, as I looked for my name tag, I also received a pin with the number of hours I have given to the community volunteering. I was amazed to see how many hours I have given to the community for a good cause. Time sure does fly by when you are having fun!

Other volunteers were handed awards, and all of us received a Mary Washington Healthcare blanket. I am already using the blanket on me, with the temperatures going up and down most of the time. I enjoy volunteering on my assigned day of the week. It teaches me discipline and helps me get out of the house and be who I am. It also inspires me to see and keep busy on a new day.

I am able to show an ability that I really enjoy, sewing, one of the talents that I appreciate. Volunteering makes me happy and helps me get out where I can learn as I go. To volunteer is a gift from inside of my heart.

Now, I go to work and sew my small quilt, one of the different methods that I learned when I began at Mary Washington Hospital. Next, I would like to learn to sew on the sewing machine and sew a straight line.

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford