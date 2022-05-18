Letter: Vote Crystal Vanuch, 7th Congressional district

Vote Vanuch as the 7th District’s

Republican nominee

Stafford and the Fredericksburg region have a unique opportunity in the newly redrawn 7th Congressional District. Republican Crystal Vanuch, twice chair of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, is running to defeat incumbent Abigail Spanberger and bring a fresh conservative voice to Capitol Hill.

Crystal was born, raised, and lives in the newly rezoned 7th District. Those deep roots bring a knowledge and understanding that only comes from a lifetime of living, working, and representing her hometown. She comes from a family of both law enforcement and military veterans, so she sees the challenges that our police, military, and veterans face every day. Crystal has shown unwavering support for our first responders and successfully fought for one of their largest raises in Stafford history. She will bring that much needed support to Washington as our country continues to descend into lawlessness.

When Crystal ran for the Rockhill seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, some of the most important issues expressed by voters were concerns about out-of-control residential development and a broken proffer system that allowed developers to build unchecked without paying their fair share of the costs of growth. As supervisor, she held firm keeping growth in check and has never voted for a rezoning that added more houses to our already overburdened infrastructure. Promises made, promises kept.

When a national mining company brought forth an application to advance mining operations closer to well-established neighborhoods in north Stafford, she stood strong with her constituents who were understandably concerned about how that would impact their families and homes. She proudly and unapologetically advocates for her constituents.

The special interests hold no sway over Crystal, and she is going to take that kind advocacy to Congress in 2023. Vote Vanuch!

Kristen Barnes

Stafford