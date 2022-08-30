Letter: Vote Dem to protect women’s right to health care - second letter on subject

Vote Dem to protect women’s right to health care

Risk calculation is part of everyday life, particularly for travelers. Traffic jams, flight delays or lost luggage can disrupt plans. However, overturning Roe v. Wade has created an unforeseen threat to traveling women of child-bearing age. Pregnant individuals must now evaluate the danger of entering states with draconian laws regarding abortion.

Some studies indicate that up to 50% of pregnancies end in miscarriage, most often before women realize they are pregnant. In the event of an incomplete miscarriage, heavy bleeding or infection can result in a medical emergency. Yet a trip to the hospital in a Republican state may lead to condemnation rather than care. When a woman who has lost a fetus is examined in the emergency department, the difference between miscarriage and abortion is her word. In a state that does not trust women to make their own health decisions, who would believe her? Would doctors risk jail to empty the uterus of someone who may have intentionally ended her pregnancy? If treatment is denied, septic shock may develop, resulting in multiple organ failure and death.

Don’t think that women who experience complications can simply return home for treatment. The boarding call would be for an ambulance, not a plane. Once admitted to a hospital, it’s difficult to leave if one is comatose or under arrest.

If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, women who miscarry may face increased threats in Virginia. Mike Pence has called for a nationwide ban on abortions. When asked if he supports anti-abortion legislation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin stated that he would “gleefully” sign “any bill that comes to my desk.”

A woman’s right to health care is on the ballot this fall. Block Republican efforts to restrict it.

Elizabeth Spragins

Stafford