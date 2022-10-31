Letter: Vote Democrat, stay the course, save America

Inflation is holding us all hostage, but have patience. It will pass. If the voters abandon the course we are on, Republican control of Congress will return and erase the progress we are making. We would return to policies that favor the wealthy and ignore the needs of the middle class and the poor.

Everything from the right to vote, to women’s rights, to freedom of choice for all, is at risk. Our environment would be plundered, lining the pockets of those who make policy. Our children and grandchildren will be in peril as our atmosphere and planet continue to warm, and sea level rise will level coastal communities, displacing people worldwide. And given the present political atmosphere, even our precious democracy would be at risk.

Conversely, a wise vote will keep us on course.

Look at what the Ukrainians are enduring to preserve their democracy! We are experiencing the worst inflation in 40 years—many of us remember that well—and now have come through a global pandemic at terrible cost.

We have defeated a tyrant who sought to overturn our government. We are witnessing cruelty to so many of other faiths, races and nationalities. Our world has become a more hostile place, where dictators call the shots and cruelty and corruption are rampant.

Our country needs to remain the one most powerful example of a democracy that works and promotes freedom throughout the world.

We need Abigail Spanberger here in the 7th district to represent us and solve problems by finding common ground with other legislators, regardless of party, in Congress. And we need her to support our president by working for all of the American people.

Bob Lowry

Fredericksburg