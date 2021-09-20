LETTER: Vote early, but vote correctly

Don’t let GOP turn Virginia into Texas

Don’t let the nice Republican advertisements fool you. If Republicans capture the Virginia governor’s seat and a majority in the legislature, they will immediately start changing Virginia into Texas.

The Texas governor recently signed bills that ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy (a near-total abortion ban); severely restricts how and when voters cast ballots (making it harder for low income residents and people of color to vote); allows Texans to carry handguns in public without a permit, and so much more. He has even banned masks and vaccination mandates.

If you don’t vote on Election Day, it’s the same as voting for Republicans and all those Texas wrongs.

If you don’t want our commonwealth to become Texas, then vote!

And know that when you vote for candidates the Democratic Party endorses, you not only say no to those Texas atrocities, but you are also saying a big yes to:

Vaccines, masks and ending this pandemic;

The right to vote and to do so without fear or

e