Letter: vote for Abigail Spanberger

Vote for Abigail Spanberger

Would you rather vote for a congressional House Representative who wrote President Trump’s wall and trade legislation or one who voted for President Biden’s infrastructure bill? That’s a trick question because Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger did both.

Our national security and our economy matter regardless of who is in the White House. She votes for what matters in your house and mine to benefit our community. I respect a politician who votes constituents over party.

I choose candidates by their resume and accomplishments. I was skeptical. I read the news and her websites. Then I spoke with her. Here’s what I learned.

Representative Spanberger voted for the infrastructure funds used for the Stafford airport expansion which will generate $23 million annually with 203 new jobs and a $7.9 million payroll which will pay for schools, roads, and government services.

She changed America’s migrant worker laws and co-authored President Trump’s USMCA Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico to benefit Virginia’s agricultural industry.

Using her experience in the CIA, she wrote President Trump’s border security laws to combat human trafficking and employed military technology to guard the border. She voted to fund DoD and NATO to defend Ukraine. She voted to reduce America’s reliance on Chinese technology to protect our National Security.

She co-sponsored the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, endorsed by the AARP. She voted for STEM school funding, child tax credits, broadband and voting laws to protect the integrity of our elections. She helped constituents who were owed over $1 million from the IRS, Social Security, and the Veterans Administration.

I’m pro-Second Amendment, pro-faith, pro-business, pro-jobs and pro-family. We should reelect an experienced representative who has already demonstrated the ability to deliver for our community, instead of an inexperienced person on the national stage. We need Abby.

Adam Simonoff

King George