LETTER: Vote for Biden, not would-be dictator Trump

Vote for Biden, not would-be dictator Trump

I voted in-person at the King George Registrar’s Office. It was easy and safe. The staff were organized, wore masks, kept us socially-distanced and wiped down the voting booths.

If you are concerned about mailing a ballot, even though there’s no reason for concern, you have until Oct. 31 to vote in-person.

It is so important that you vote. I have always believed that the most important inauguration in U.S. history was not George Washington’s, but second President John Adams’. Washington willingly gave up power. It was a lesson in humility, democratic ideals and the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

We now have a president who wants to be a dictator. He has no interest in understanding or complying with the U.S. Constitution. He admires authoritarians, like Vladimir Putin, and abandons our friends, like the Kurds.

He is set to take your health care from you, and despite what he says, there is no replacement for it.