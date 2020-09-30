LETTER: Vote for Democrats to preserve health care

Vote for Democrats to preserve health care

The recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has focused attention on the Supreme Court, which will hear a case on Nov. 10 that will probably declare the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional.

The conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has already declared the law unconstitutional in a suit filed by Republicans. Whether a new justice is confirmed in time for the arguments or not, the vote will probably be a majority against the ACA or, at best, a tie—which would leave the Fifth Circuit decision as controlling authority for the entire country.

What this means is that the ACA will no longer provide health care insurance for millions of Americans. It also means that the expansion of Medicaid around the country will be reversed. And all of this will happen in the middle of a pandemic.

Republicans do not have any replacement plans for the loss of your health care. This will throw the medical insurance industry into chaos, as well as exposing millions of uninsured Americans to the ravages of COVID-19.