LETTER: Vote for Democrats to preserve health care

Vote for Democrats to preserve health care
The recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has focused attention on the Supreme Court, which will hear a case on Nov. 10 that will probably declare the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional.
The conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has already declared the law unconstitutional in a suit filed by Republicans. Whether a new justice is confirmed in time for the arguments or not, the vote will probably be a majority against the ACA or, at best, a tie—which would leave the Fifth Circuit decision as controlling authority for the entire country.
What this means is that the ACA will no longer provide health care insurance for millions of Americans. It also means that the expansion of Medicaid around the country will be reversed. And all of this will happen in the middle of a pandemic.
Republicans do not have any replacement plans for the loss of your health care. This will throw the medical insurance industry into chaos, as well as exposing millions of uninsured Americans to the ravages of COVID-19.
If Trump is re-elected along with a Republican Senate, you can expect more months of misery with no health insurance. Let me also remind you that our 1st District Congressman, Rob Wittman, voted against the ACA when it was first introduced and has voted to eliminate it ever since. You can expect no help from him on health care.
A Democratic president and Senate will be able to provide legislation to remedy whatever the court finds objectionable about the ACA. Republicans are incapable of doing anything for health care.
If you want to keep your health care and want millions of other Americans to keep theirs, elect Joe Biden for president and Qasim Rashid for 1st District congressman.
Michael Spragins
Stafford
