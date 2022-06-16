Letter: Vote for Gina Ciarcia

Vote for Gina Ciarcia on June 7

This November, voters will determine whether the United States returns to its role as a beacon of freedom and stability for the world, or continues its slide into chaos and societal dysfunction.

Fueled by government’s wasteful spending and rejection of energy independence, inflation is forcing families to choose between putting food on the table or paying their bills.

Progressive ideology is attempting to supplant parental rights and responsibilities with school-based indoctrination and gender reassignment.

Terrorists and criminals flood across our southern border, bringing a fentanyl-based overdose epidemic. Crime is rampant in many of our larger cities as officials defund law enforcement and abandon their responsibility to maintain law and order for their citizens.

The first step to addressing these problems occurs on June 21st when voters will select their representative as the Republican candidate for the 7th Congressional District.

Gina Ciarcia is a military wife and mother of five whose priorities have always been faith, family, and community. As an educator, she understands the critical role that education plays in preparing our youth to be this nation’s future citizens and leaders.

I have watched Gina engage residents in Fredericksburg city as well as Madison, Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Prince William, Stafford, and King George counties with passion, integrity, and a clear understanding of what is important to them. It is her life experience and ability to relate to everyone that for the sake of our future, I will vote Gina Ciarcia to be the Republican candidate on June 21.

Louise Farley

Stafford