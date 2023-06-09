After serving on the Stafford County Planning Commission for over three years, I’ve become very familiar with our local government and its elected officials. When I heard that our treasurer Laura Rudy was retiring after 16 years of serving Stafford County, I thought, who could possibly fill those shoes? I was so relieved when Heather Mitchell, the current chief deputy treasurer — operations, announced that she was running! Heather has been mentored and trained by Rudy herself for the last couple of years, which will provide a seamless transition. Heather is well trained, smart, dedicated and will provide a unique combination of skills that this kind of Constitutional office requires.

You see, not only do our constitutional officers need to be well versed in their specific profession, they need to have a broad fund of knowledge of local and statewide politics as well. Constitutional officers are a unique combination of skilled professionals and elected public servants, requiring both the knowledge of how to run our local offices as well as the equally important presence, leadership, people skills and political know-how that the office requires.

Constitutional officers need to have a foot planted firmly in both worlds. It’s one thing to be a smart numbers guy, it’s quite another to have the public presence and leadership skills that we expect from our elected officials. Heather checks both boxes perfectly.

Early voting has already begun in Stafford, and the primary will be held June 20. Let’s elect Heather Mitchell to carry on the wonderful legacy of Laura Rudy.

Kristen Barnes

Stafford