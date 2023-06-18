Thanks to the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford Democratic committees for sponsoring the Senate District 27th Democratic debate.

I was particularly impressed with candidate Joel Griffin. His warm, reassuring demeanor was highly present throughout the debate. Joel appears to be an active listener with an open, supportive style. Joel Griffin demonstrated this style both while questions were posed to him and to his opponent. A candidate who is open, calm and willing to listen is critically important, especially when serving in political office. Showing the willingness to listen and observe before making any decisions is key. Much unlike his opponent, who appeared to want to raise the momentum of the audience.

Joel’s life story is very compelling when he shares the painful loss of his daughter, which led to the formation of the Gwyneth's Gift Foundation, dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of CPR and AEDs. Listening, lifting people’s spirit to take action to address a critically important unmet need in Virginia is truly compelling. A person rising out of personal adversity, with a willingness to take the challenge on for all of us, should be celebrated. His opponent appears to have risen to the forefront due to involvement in multiple political campaigns — a history full of former candidates, some of whom are now elected and perhaps feeling obligated to support his first-time candidacy due to his past efforts.

I feel Joel Griffin will be a fresh, reassuring, calm, listening elected steward, open to bringing people together and raising their concerns to the top.

I strongly urge you to consider voting for Joel Griffin in the June 20 primary.

Paulette Johnson

Stafford