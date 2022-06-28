Letter: Vote for reproductive choice

We must vote for reproductive choice Nov. 8

In many ways, Nov. 8 will be a day like any other.

A 13-year-old girl with a teddy bear on her bed will realize too late why her cousins whisper warnings about being alone with “Uncle Paws.” A woman with four kids and an abusive husband will wake up with too-familiar nausea and sob into her pillow.

An 18-year-old boy with a college basketball scholarship will learn that his girlfriend is pregnant. A couple who just received an eviction notice will stare at two vertical lines on a pregnancy test.

A 27-year-old newlywed in her ob-gyn’s office will be told that ectopic pregnancies result in fetal and maternal death. The family of a woman expecting twins for Christmas will hear the words “fetal demise” in the emergency department waiting room.

You probably know some of these people. On Nov. 8 your choices at the ballot box will shape their future. On June 24, the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Mike Pence called for a nationwide ban on abortion. Governor Glenn Youngkin tasked Republican lawmakers with drafting legislation to restrict abortion in Virginia. The Republican objective is clear. The results of this election will determine whether women have reproductive choice after Nov. 8.

Elizabeth Spencer Spragins

Stafford