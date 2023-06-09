Early voting is upon us and the treasurer’s race might the most important race for Stafford County residents.

This contest raises one simple, yet profound question: “Is the Stafford County treasurer a complex finance position with a little politics on the side or is it a overtly political position with a little finance on the side?” How you answer that question determines how you should vote in the primary.

The choice couldn’t be clearer. On one hand, you have Mike Sienkowski, a 17-year Stafford County employee with 10 years of public finance experience in the Commissioner of the Revenue's office and an MBA in accounting from the University of Mary Washington. On the other hand, you have Heather Mitchell, a politician who has run in three different elections over the past four years possessing little financial background and only two years of experience in the treasurer’s office.

One candidate is a finance professional with little political experience; the other is a politician with little finance experience.

Given that the treasurer’s office bills, collects and invests $300 million of local tax money, I hope you will join me in voting for the finance professional — Mike Sienkowski.

Judy Dunigan

Stafford