LETTER: Vote no on Crucible re-zoning proposal

Vote no on Crucible rezoning proposal

Team Crucible rezoning must be disapproved, as it is clearly a case of “spot zoning”—which is illegal in the state of Virginia. The classic definition of spot zoning is “the process of singling out a small parcel of land for a use classification totally different from that of the surrounding area for the benefit of the owner of such property and to the detriment of other owners.”

The lot for which Team Crucible has requested a change from agricultural land to industrial with special use for a gun range and IED simulation course would eliminate the ability of the surrounding land to be developed in accordance with the County Comprehensive Plan and its current designation of a “tourism zone.”

The supervisors must consider eight criteria in their decision to approve/ disapprove the rezoning request and all eight must be met. The first five are:

1. That the proposed use is in accordance with the Comprehensive Plan and other official plans adopted by the county;

2. That the proposed use or development of the land will be in harmony with the scale, bulk, coverage, density, and character of the area or neighborhood in which it is located;