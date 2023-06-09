I viewed a campaign flyer calling State Senate candidate Matt Strickland a Democrat. At the Stafford Republican forum in Falmouth, I listened to the comments from genuine Republican candidate Del. Tara Durant and Strickland.

Durant is an experienced legislator who has sponsored bills in the general assembly for Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They would have helped the legal problems Strickland was having at his sandwich shop if he would have simply allowed due process. But Strickland felt his business over all others deserved special treatment while refusing to follow the law on COVID mandates.

And Strickland demonstrated arrogance and disrespect to our attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor, insulting their actions. Strickland sounds more like a petulant Democrat than a responsible Republican candidate.

He has said he does not want the endorsement of Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle–Sears or Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Durant is helping deliver Youngkin’s agenda. She’s a former educator, Marine wife and effective legislator, demonstrating loyalty to me, the voter.

I early voted for folks with education, experience and loyalty. I voted for Durant for state senate and Mike Senkowski for Stafford treasurer. You should, too.

Susan Cortez

Stafford